On November 1, 2022, JOHN EARL HAMON, 73, of Given passed away at home after a long battle with dementia and heart trouble. John was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the hardest worker you could have ever met, always took care of his family, and was always willing to help someone in need. He loved to work outdoors and to hunt and fish.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janice Marie Hamon, children: Missy (Curtis) Starcher, Bill (Kathy) Hamon, Eric (Brittany) Hamon, and Kristen (Scott) Cunningham, siblings: Hobert (Donna) Hamon, Robert (Donna) Hamon, Frieda (John) Thomas, and Larry (Shelley) Hamon, grandchildren: Levi (Autumn) Hamon, Seldom (Maggie) Starcher, Hannah (Collin) Hill, and Lilly Hamon, and great grandchildren: Riley, Garrett, Layla, and River. He is also survived by aunts aunts Jeanette and Mary along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was proceeded in death by his father, William Hamon, mother, Faye Hamon, sister, Mildred Winter, and brother, Ken Hamon (survived by wife, Eleanor)
John will be greatly missed, but his family will take comfort in knowing he is no longer suffering.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Kanawha Hospice.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 - 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Emma Chapel Cemetery at Liberty. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com