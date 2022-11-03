Thank you for Reading.

John Earl Hamon
On November 1, 2022, JOHN EARL HAMON, 73, of Given passed away at home after a long battle with dementia and heart trouble. John was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the hardest worker you could have ever met, always took care of his family, and was always willing to help someone in need. He loved to work outdoors and to hunt and fish.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janice Marie Hamon, children: Missy (Curtis) Starcher, Bill (Kathy) Hamon, Eric (Brittany) Hamon, and Kristen (Scott) Cunningham, siblings: Hobert (Donna) Hamon, Robert (Donna) Hamon, Frieda (John) Thomas, and Larry (Shelley) Hamon, grandchildren: Levi (Autumn) Hamon, Seldom (Maggie) Starcher, Hannah (Collin) Hill, and Lilly Hamon, and great grandchildren: Riley, Garrett, Layla, and River. He is also survived by aunts aunts Jeanette and Mary along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

