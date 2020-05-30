JOHN EDGAR BARKER passed away in Smithfield, Va., on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was 78 years old, born December 21, 1941, to the late Curtis A. and Maxie (Massey) Barker in Charleston, W.Va.
John was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Lou Dye; and brother, Darrell Barker.
He graduated Clendenin High School in 1959 and entered the Air Force serving in Abilene, Texas, through 1962. He worked as a Computer Specialist / Systems Analyst for several Federal agencies, retiring from FIA / FEMA in 1993, he continued to work as Co-Owner of Barker Investment Properties. He was a Veteran's Advocate and active in many organizations, including the Clendenin Masons; Shriners; Beni Kedem; American Legion Post 61; Charleston, W.Va., Moose Lodge; Woodbridge, Va., Elks Lodge; and Florida NARFE.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy J. Foster Barker of Ormond Beach, Fla.; children, John C. Barker (wife Julie Hurt) of Glen Allen, Va., and Tami E. Barker (husband Scott Rankin) of Suffolk, Va.; grandchildren, Andrew, Emma (husband Matthew Kesler), and Olivia; brothers, C.A. Barker and Jodey Keiffer (wife Janice) of West Virginia; sisters, Peggy K. Barker, Kitty Pitman, and Penny Grey of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Union Congregational Church of Christ (earmark for Rev. Steve Heath Pastor's Discretionary Fund - which will be used for his wife Phyllis' Cancer Treatments), 1050 Daytona Avenue, Holly Hill, FL 32117.
