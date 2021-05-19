JOHN EDWARD ATKINSON JR., 55, of Charleston passed away Monday May 10, 2021 at home after a long illness.
He was the son of the late John Edward Atkinson Sr. and Nancy Lee Walker Atkinson.
He was a projectionist for the Roxy, Star and several other movie theater in Clendenin and Charleston. He was a person who loved life, Cinema, Theater projection, Science Fiction and his dog, Ringo.
He is survived by: sister, Lisa Atkinson; brother, Joshua Atkinson his wife, Michelle; brother, Jason his wife, Jennifer; niece, Tiffany Atkinson; nephews, A. J. Atkinson and Nicholas Atkinson; close friends, James Beale, Scott Jordan, Lisa Hall, Michael Lester, Michael Gartner, Carrie Taylor and many more friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Coonskin Park on Wednesday, May 19th from 4 - 6 p.m. at the pavilion by the pool. Matics Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.