JOHN EDWARD LOVEJOY, 68, of Sissonville, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 after a long battle with COPD.
John was born on January 6, 1955 to the late Clennie H. and Nora B. Lovejoy in Kanawha County. After graduating from Sissonville High School and Ben Franklin High School in 1973,
John started his career as a Diesel Mechanic. John worked for Ray C. Call, and later Detroit Diesel Allison for several decades. John was an avid NASCAR fan, particularly Richard Petty. John once drove past his house and ran over his newspaper to say he saw it. One of the highlights for John was participating in the NASCAR driving experience. John enjoyed old western movies, Andy Griffith, fishing at the beach, fiddling with his car, and living the country life.
John is preceded in death by his parents.
John is survived by his sister, Karen Mercer; daughter, Dr. Tracy Collum and her husband Wayne of Pocatello, ID; son, Ian Lovejoy and his wife Nancy, of Bristow, VA; son, Wesley Lovejoy and his wife Lorie of Weston, WV; grandson, Paxton Collum, and granddaughters, Kyla and Lauren Lovejoy.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., with the Funeral Service to be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville. Interment will immediately follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.