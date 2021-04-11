JOHN EDWARD RAY, 47, of Charleston, passed away April 5, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House in South Charleston.
Born March 1, 1974 in Charleston, he was the son of Roy Lee Ray and Ona Dotson Ray.
He is survived by his sister, Jennifer Ray of Dunbar; aunts, Margie (Elwood) Leggett, Ruth Dotson, and several cousins. John worked at Goodwill in Charleston for 28 years. He was an avid WVU fan and enjoyed fishing and watching wrestling. He will be remembered as a genuine and kind-hearted person.
Visitation will be held from 11 until 12 p.m., on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV. The family would like to thank the staff at Hubbard Hospice and the CPICU at CAMC Memorial.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV, 25311.
