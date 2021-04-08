JOHN EDWARD RAY, 47, of Charleston, passed away on April 5, 2021. Visitation will be held from 11 to 12 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.
