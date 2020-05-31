JOHN EFFINGER JACKSON, 75, of Sylvester, GA, formerly of St. Albans, WV, Charleston, WV, Columbus, OH, and Winter Springs, FL, passed away on April 4, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carrie Jackson; grandparents, Lilia Pearl and John Whitlock; and sister, Lois McCarthy.
John was loved by many, and he will be missed, but welcomed by our heavenly Father. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Mable J. Rockwell Jackson of Sylvester, GA; daughters, Teresa Michele Jackson of Chesapeake, OH, Alice (LaMonde) Faye Blair of St. Albans, WV, and Johnna Rockwell Jackson of Brooklyn, NY; grandsons, Tyler and Steven Blair of St. Albans, WV; brothers, Gamel (Barbara) Jackson of Greenville, SC, and Curtis (Margaret) Tyler of Kansas City, MO; sisters, Lucille (James) Gore of Houston, TX, Anna Singh of Queens, NY, and Martha (Karl) Jackson Luke of Charleston, WV; and innumerable nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, colleagues and friends.
John was born on September 29, 1944, in St. Albans, WV. A lifelong lover of sports, he played basketball and football in his youth prior to injury, and participated in bowling leagues since the 1980s and enjoyed golfing with friends. He remained loyal to his home church, Pilgrim Home Baptist Church of St. Albans, WV, where he served as the pianist until 1992. Lil' John, a tongue-in-cheek nickname he adopted at some point, was known not only for his gregariousness, but also for his cooking skills, especially on the charcoal grill. He worked domestically for General Electric and AT&T, and both domestically and internationally for Lucent Technologies, traveling the globe to Canada, Mexico, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Guatemala, and Egypt, until his retirement in 2002.
John moved to Sylvester, GA, in 2011. He became a member of Jones Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where he served as Assistant Music Director, and Board of Trustees.
The family will hold a memorial service at a future date due to the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines on group gatherings.