JOHN ELLIS FRAME, of Buckhannon, WV passed away on Saturday June 19, 2021. John was a long-time resident of Buckhannon when he was suddenly taken from this world at the age of 47.
John is survived by his children, Sam, John Jr, Hannah, and 2 grandchildren. John is also survived by his father, Lloyd S. Frame Jr (Bessie); and his siblings, Carolyn L. Frame, E. Scott Frame, Frankie R. Frame, W. Paul (Courtney) Frame, and Rebecca J. Frame along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd Frame Sr, Ida Frame, Colleen Frame; his mother, Sarah L McLaughlin; and sister, Savannah.
John was born in Ft Lauderdale, FL on August 3, 1973 and raised in Flatwoods, WV. He has worked as a logger cutting and hauling trees for many years. John enjoyed being on the road with his dog, Wiggles, and fianc e, Kathy, whether it was in a log truck or on his Harley. John was the type of man that would always be there if his friends or family needed him. John will be missed by all those that loved him.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway with Pastor Rick Garavaglia officiating. Interment will be in the Braxton Memorial Cemetery, Sutton.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 5004 Elk River Road, South, Elkview, WV 25071 or call 304-965-3552.
