JOHN EMERSON "JACK" BURGESS, 76, of Nitro passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 2, 1946, in Charleston, WV the son of the late John W. Burgess, Jr. and Marie McKinney Burgess. John served his country in the US Navy during the Viet Nam war era. He was the retired owner of Jack's Auto Repair, in Nitro. He loved flying his RC Planes and was a passionate member of WV Flying Hillbillies RC Club in Winfield.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 37 years Connie Romine Burgess, his children Tony Burgess, John Emerson "LJ" Burgess, Jr. (Maggie), Eric Ward (Velora), Trisha York (Jeff), Eric Daniel Burgess, and Travis Burgess (Brandi), ten grandchildren, sisters Sandra Patton, Jeannie Adams, Pamela Sergent, and Tonya Casto (JJ). He is also survived by nieces and nephews, and a host of friends, and his very close friend Donald Ray Huffman.
In honor of his service to his country his cremains will be placed with Military Honors at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar.
A Celebration of John's life will be held at the flying field of the WV Flying Hillbillies RC Club. Both services will be held in the near future.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium is assisting John's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com