JOHN ERIC GHIZ, 47, of Dublin, OH, originally from South Charleston, WV passed away on Sunday January 10, after succumbing to his battle with COVID-19.
Eric was the son of the late John Ghiz and Amal Hannoush Jones.
He leaves behind his sister, Natalie Ghiz, his partner, Angel Cinco, many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Step-siblings, and countless cherished friends who he considered family. He also leaves his beloved pets Dakota, Winks, and Moondance.
Eric's faith journey began at Blessed Sacrament, where he served as a Eucharistic minister. Most recently, he attended St. Patrick's of Dublin, where he served on the vestry and was an enthusiastic member of the handbell choir. He was a member of Columbus Rings. Eric graduated from South Charleston High School and went on to complete his Bachelor's degree at Duquesne University. He loved music and played multiple instruments at school and church. His other great loves included travel, especially air travel, and he loved airplanes so much he took flying lessons. Throughout his lifetime, Eric collected friends in every space he occupied, from fellow musicians, to classmates, coworkers, and his church families. Eric treasured people and animals, and he quietly made the world better for so many. He was truly adored and his family is comforted by memories of a loving, good-hearted, and dear person.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Ohio Health System Dublin/Riverside and The Ohio State Medical Center Richard Ross Heart Hospital for their heroic care for Eric and to the people of Ohio. Eric's family and friends pray that everyone will adhere to the CDC guidelines, including wearing facial coverings, social distancing and getting vaccinated as soon as possible, to help slow the spread of this terrible virus that took Eric away from us far too soon. Because of the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later time. The family humbly suggests honoring Eric's memory with contributions in his name to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association at 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311 or to an animal shelter of your choice.
