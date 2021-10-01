John Eric Weaver Oct 1, 2021 52 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHN ERIC WEAVER, 57, of Danville, WV went home to be with the Lord on September 26, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 2nd at Handley Funeral Home in Danville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service Danville Funeral Home John Eric Weaver Wv Lord Go Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Arthur Junior Santonia Jumackau Timothy Mitchell Blank Chester Lenzy Hardy Sr. Carol Rae Williams Russell Mary L. King Blank Richard Lee Saunders William McKinley "Bill" "Poochie" Gillispie, II. Dorothy Marie Beckett Russell A. Canterbury Willard E. Beller Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 1, 2021 Daily Mail WV Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business Charleston inventor's 'light bulb' moment sparks fiber optics technology breakthrough Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists