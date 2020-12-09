JOHN F. FOUTY, JR. 64, of Elkview passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston.
He was a inspector, survey technician for Mott McDonald. John was a 1975 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and graduate of West Virginia University. He was also a member of the Elk River Muskie Club and former member of the Carpenters Union. He was an avid fan of WVU Mountaineers. John had a passion for the outdoors, golfing, hunting, fishing and loved being on the water. He was an all around athlete.
He is preceded in death by his father, John F. Fouty, Sr.
John is survived by his loving wife, Toni Shafer, children, Erin (Matt) Holley, Nick Fouty (Kim Bruso), and grandchildren, Jada Holley, Jaxon Payne and Drake Holley; his mother, Carol Arnold Fouty; sister, Elizabeth Fouty(Frank) Payne.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, with his son, Nick Fouty speaking.
A walk through visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Trooper Eric Workman Foundation, an organization dedicated to fishing conservation and youth sports development, in John's Memory; or to a charity of your choice.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.