JOHN F. OAKES, age 91, of South Charleston, passed away Friday July 9, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born August 9, 1929 in South Charleston, son of the late Frank and Nora Kidd Oakes. He is also preceded in death by his brother Tom.
John was a graduate of South Charleston High School, served his country in the US Army in the Korean War, and retired with over 40 years as a Systems Analyst with Union Carbide. He and his wife were members of Rock Lake Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder and Sunday school director.
John was a devoted husband and family man. He was kind and considerate to all he knew and everyone he met.
"We couldn't have asked for a better husband and father."
John is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Betty; two daughters, Angela Combs of Blacksburg, VA and Deanna McClung (Jay) of Wilmington, NC; son, Frank of South Charleston; grandchildren, Andrea, Hannah, Madison, Noah, and Annie Kay; and great grandchildren, Landon, Riley, and Levi.
A service to honor the life of John will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday July 13, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home. Interment will follow with military honors by the US Army at Sunset Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice Care at www. HospiceCareWV.org or Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation at michaeljfox.org
