JOHN F. STOVER, born March 10, 1966 to the late Joseph & Wilma "Peggy" Stover, entered into the next life Monday, August 1, 2022. He was a member of Salina Lodge #27 AM/FM.

John is survived by his loving wife, Linda Stover; children, Sarah Stover and John Stover II; and granddaughter, Alyssa Stover. Per his wishes, cremation will be honored and there will be no services.

