JOHN F. THOMAS, Jr., 93, a lifelong member of Sutton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family.
He was born September 16, 1927 in Braxton County, WV, the son of the late John F. Thomas, Sr. and Gladys Hoffmann Thomas. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Betty L. Thomas.
John was a retired Electrical Contractor working as a self employer, owning and operating Thomas Electric. He served his God by being a devoted member and Trustee of Sutton Baptist Church and Past President and founding member of Sutton Lions Club.
He is survived by his son, Dr. David W. Thomas of Charleston; daughter, Sue Royer (Stephen) of York, PA; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, a graveside service will be held 1 pm, Friday January 29, 2021 at Sutton Cemetery, Sutton with Rev. Scott Posey officiating.
