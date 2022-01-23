JOHN FARRIS, age 89, of South Charleston, passed away Friday January 21, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House after an extended illness.
He was born January 18, 1933 in Lebanon, son of the late Richard and Helen Abood Farris. He was also preceded in death by his brother George Farris.
John was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. He served his country in the US Navy and was retired from Columbia Gas after 40 years' service. He loved to travel, play tennis, and loved his WVU Mountaineers.
John is survived by his loving wife Janice; one daughter Kelley Coleman of Dunbar; one son, Tim Farris (Deseria) of Poca; step daughters, Terri Mitchell (Jim) of South Charleston and Denise Harvey (Doug) of Bloomington, IL; sister, Janette Charles (Bill) of Crofton, KY; brothers, Louis Farris (Sandy) of Charleston and Dick Farris (Kathy) of Pinch; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A service to honor John's life will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday January 25, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Pastor Randy Richardson officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m., until service time at the funeral home. The family will host a luncheon at the funeral home after the committal service.