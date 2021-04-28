JOHN FLOYD KOEHN, 78, of Hurricane, WV passed away on April 25, 2021. A service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, So. Charleston with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Social distancing and wearing of masks will be required of those in attendance. A full obituary will be forthcoming. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.
