JOHN FLOYD KOEHN, 78, of Hurricane, WV passed away on April 25, 2021.
John was a born in Charleston, WV and graduated from Charleston High School. He attended Georgetown College in Kentucky and graduated from WV State University. He was a devout Christian who was baptized at Oakwood Baptist Church at the age of 10 years old. He was a retired CPA and grocery store owner. From his time in Charleston to Wilmington John was passionate about people. The Foodland and IGA grocery stores were always a staple in the Oakwood community. He was a very joyful and fun loving man who loved his daughters, grandchildren, and great grandson. John had a passion for football games at Mountaineer Field and North Carolina Basketball.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Margaret Koehn; his wife, Brenda Carney Koehn; daughter, Lori Pinson.
John is survived by his daughter, Kimberli Koehn Anderson of Hurricane, WV; grandchildren, Nathan Kennedy, Dustin Pinson, Ciara Anderson, Cassie Pinson and Marissa Carter; great grandson, Liam Pinson; sister, Susie (Peter) Vaslow of Bethesda, MD; several nieces and nephews; and last but certainly not least, his besties, "The Ellison/Stricker Rd. Gang".
A service to Honor the Life of John will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, So. Charleston with Rev. Brandon Carter officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. For your safety and the safety of others, social distancing and wearing of masks will be required of those in attendance. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by visiting the obituary on our web site and selecting the live stream button under the photo.
Memories of John may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.