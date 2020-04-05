JOHN FRANKLIN CROWDER, 84, died peacefully at his home in Palmetto, Fla., on March 31, 2020.
He was born December 21, 1935, in High Coal, W.Va., to the late John Schuler and Mary Agnes Crowder. John, known for his charismatic personality and life-long patriotism, was a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 1976 as a Senior Master Sergeant.
John was a loving husband, doting father, and proud grandfather.
He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Patty Baldwin Crowder; daughters, Christi (Ken) Eyerman of Somerset, Ohio, Kathy (Bob) Dorsey of Ft Myers, Fla., and Mary Beth (Tony) Crowder-Meier of Carnation, Wash.; grandchildren, Tyler (Bethany Stickradt) Eyerman, Cody (Mallory) Eyerman, Josh (Michele) Dorsey, Owen (Kristin Hong) Dorsey, John Meier and Jackson Meier; and great - grandchildren, Emma and Reid Dorsey.
John was preceded in death by his twin sister, Mary Frances Ward; siblings, Robert Crowder, Martha DeRaimo, Charles Crowder, James Edmond (Eddie) Crowder, Louise Adkins, Jane Ferrell, David Lee Crowder; and niece, Jean Ann DeRaimo Jones.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, consider honoring John through a charitable contribution to the organization of your choice.