JOHN FRANKLIN GALLAGHER, JR., 91, of Buffalo passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He started working as a glass cutter at Libby Owens Ford Glass Plant in Charleston then worked in construction as a superintendent for over 45 years. During his career, he lived in Florida and was involved in many major construction projects, including the construction of the monorail system at Walt Disney World, and the building of many banks and hospitals. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. John loved the Lord more than anything, and enjoyed horses, dogs, and cats and all of God's creatures.

Born November 23, 1931, he was the son of the late John F. Gallagher and Myrtle Virginia Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John F. Gallagher, III; granddaughter, Tristan Gallagher; sisters, Ella Mae Kirkendall, Lillian Catanzaro, Virginia Pendley, Sally Ann Mangus, and Elizabeth Waldrop; as well as one niece.

