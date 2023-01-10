JOHN FRANKLIN GALLAGHER, JR., 91, of Buffalo passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He started working as a glass cutter at Libby Owens Ford Glass Plant in Charleston then worked in construction as a superintendent for over 45 years. During his career, he lived in Florida and was involved in many major construction projects, including the construction of the monorail system at Walt Disney World, and the building of many banks and hospitals. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. John loved the Lord more than anything, and enjoyed horses, dogs, and cats and all of God's creatures.
Born November 23, 1931, he was the son of the late John F. Gallagher and Myrtle Virginia Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John F. Gallagher, III; granddaughter, Tristan Gallagher; sisters, Ella Mae Kirkendall, Lillian Catanzaro, Virginia Pendley, Sally Ann Mangus, and Elizabeth Waldrop; as well as one niece.
Survivors include his daughter and caregiver, Kim Gallagher of Buffalo, daughter, Debra (Phil) Whitaker of Williamsburg, Iowa, and daughter-in-law and caregiver, Bobbi Gallagher of Buffalo; grandchildren, Dr. Danielle Gallagher of Zurich, Switzerland, Perry (Lauren) Whitaker of Williamsburg, Iowa, Chief David G. Murphy, USN Jacksonville, Florida, and Jimmy Chiapuzio of Orange, California; great-grandson, Ricky Varga of Deltona, Florida; brother, Paul (Vonna) Gallagher of Anderson, South Carolina. John is also survived by 6 nieces and 7 nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Buffalo United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Harris officiating.
In lieu of live flowers, the family would appreciate live plants, or a donation to the ASPCA at ASPCA.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.