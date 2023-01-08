Thank you for Reading.

John Franklin Gallagher Jr.
Obit User

JOHN FRANKLIN GALLAGHER, JR., 91, of Buffalo passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He worked in construction as a superintendent for over 45 years. During his career, he lived in Florida and was involved in many major construction projects, including the construction of the monorail system at Walt Disney World, and the building of many banks and hospitals. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. John loved the Lord more than anything, and enjoyed horses, dogs, and cats and all of God's creatures.

Born November 23, 1931, he was the son of the late John F. Gallagher and Myrtle Virginia Hall.

Tags

Recommended for you