JOHN FREDERICK ZIEBOLD, 82, of Charleston died on the 5th of August, 2021.
Born on the 12th of October, 1938, he was the son of the late Helen Townsend Ziebold and William Owens Ziebold, and brother of the late William Townsend Ziebold.
John was a retired senior executive of Branch Banking and Trust of West Virginia. A graduate of Woodberry Forest School and Yale University, he belonged to the Zeta Psi Fraternity.
He was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church, where he participated in the choir for many years, and Edgewood Country Club, where he served as President of the Board of Governors. John also served as President of the Board of Directors for the Rotary Club of Charleston.
An avid golfer, John always relished his trips to participate in friendly, competitive golf weekends with his fellow members in the Platypus and Virginias Seniors Golf Clubs.
Following the death of his first wife, Tucker ("Tucky") McFall Ziebold, John devoted years to chair the CAMC Capital Campaign and raise funding for the establishment of the Cancer Center. The opening of this Center in 2015, was one of his most notable legacies to the community.
Surviving are his wife, Dudley, of Charleston; brother, Thomas O. Ziebold, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; daughters, Beury Ziebold Stout, of Ripley, Molly Ziebold Sampson with husband, Greg, of Hermosa Beach, Calif., and Margaret Ziebold Smith with husband, Geoff, of Chattanooga, Tenn. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Maisie, Carter, Lucas, Katharine, Reade, Will, and Maggie, whom he loved dearly.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the CAMC Foundation/ Cancer Center.
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.