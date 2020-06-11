JOHN GASTON ACREE, 95, of Charleston, formerly of Enoch, passed away from this life peacefully and entered Glory, June 9, 2020, at home surrounded by love.
He was born June 13, 1924, to the late George O. and Bessie Acree. John was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Elizabeth Taylor Acree; sister, Virginia Morford; brothers, Ralph Acree, Almond Acree and Arden Acree; and son-in-law, Charles Martin.
He is survived by daughters, Beverly Patton and husband William of Charleston, and Deborah Martin of Victor; brothers, Norval Acree of Clay, and Delford Acree of Prince George, Va.; two grandchildren, Jordan Martin of Morgantown, and Laurel Hill and husband Adam of Lost Creek; and two great-grandchildren, Camden and Evelyn Hill of Lost Creek.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no service.
To honor John's life and his service to our country, he will be buried at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery with full military rites presented by the Honor Guard.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, is in charge of arrangements.