JOHN GLENN HEBB, II 79, of St. Albans, West Virginia, passed away peacefully after a short illness on July 27, 2022.
John was born on March 15, 1943 in Charleston, WV. He was a 1962 graduate of St. Albans High School. He loved playing football for the SA. Red Dragons as # 77. Following high school graduation, he attended West Virginia State College. He was a member of the ROTC throughout his college years.
In 1966 he married his beloved wife Donna Broom Hebb. They continued their life story in the St. Albans area, where they were both born and raised. John was an insurance investigator with Equifax for 30 years. Following retirement, he worked part-time for several companies as a transportation specialist. John was an avid gardener and outdoorsman. In 2016, he received his West Virginia Extension Master Gardener certification. He enjoyed family genealogy research and had a love for history. John took pride in being a Scout Master for Boy Scout troop #250. He was a former member of the St. Albans Jaycees club and Knights of Columbus. John was an active participant on his St. Albans High School class reunion committee as the treasurer. He loved working Friday night football as a member of the chain gang for the St. Albans football team. He was an active Eucharist minister at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Albans. His favorite past time was watching his children and grandchildren play sports throughout their youth. He was blessed to be able to attend sporting events for both Marshall University and West Virginia University throughout his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Glenn Hebb and Edna Boggs Hebb. Nephews Joel Myers and Brandon Marsteller.
John is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Donna, just shy of 58 years of marriage, his son John Glenn Hebb III (Angie) of Hurricane, WV, son Chief Master Sgt. (Retired) Bill Hebb (Laurie) of Boston, MA, daughter Hollie Thompson (Bobby) of Hurricane, WV, and son Michael Hebb (Erica) of Madrid, Spain, sister Pat Ruddle (John David) of Newport News, Va, sister Sandra Myers of Virginia Beach, Va, sister Sharon Charbonniez of St. Albans, WV. His grandchildren Peyton Hebb (Stephanie), Madison Hebb, Damon Hebb (Amanda), Caleb Hebb, Aubrie Hebb, MaKayla Moss, Taylor Thompson, and Mateo Hebb-Magallon. Many nieces, nephews mourn his death as well. The family would like to thank Father Pat and St. Francis of Assisi church, for their continued love and support for the family.
Visitation will be held in John's memory on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 12 - 1 p.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Albans, WV. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1 p.m., with Rev. Father Patrick M. McDonough officiating. Burial will take place at the Broom Family Cemetery in Ripley, WV.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 1023 6th Ave, St. Albans, WV 25177 in honor of John.
You can visit John's tribute page at bartlettnichols.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Hebb family.