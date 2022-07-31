Thank you for Reading.

John Glenn Hebb II
JOHN GLENN HEBB, II 79, of St. Albans, West Virginia, passed away peacefully after a short illness on July 27, 2022.

John was born on March 15, 1943 in Charleston, WV. He was a 1962 graduate of St. Albans High School. He loved playing football for the SA. Red Dragons as # 77. Following high school graduation, he attended West Virginia State College. He was a member of the ROTC throughout his college years.

