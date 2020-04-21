John H. Hilbert

JOHN H. HILBERT, 91, of Point Pleasant, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home. A graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 23, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, there will be no public visitation. Services are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Bissell, Timothy - 1 p.m., Concord Cemetery.

VanKirk, Eleanor - 1 p.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.