JOHN HARLEY BAKER, 88, of Sissonville, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2023 with his loving family by his side.
John was born in Ward, West Virginia on June 14, 1934. Preceding him in death were his mother, Helen, and his father, Harold.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
JOHN HARLEY BAKER, 88, of Sissonville, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2023 with his loving family by his side.
John was born in Ward, West Virginia on June 14, 1934. Preceding him in death were his mother, Helen, and his father, Harold.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pearlene; children, Mike (Julie) and Kellie Baker-Harding; grandsons, Michael (Jaynie) Baker, Tyler Casillas, Brandon (Kaitlin) Baker, Justin (Mikayla) Harding, and granddaughter Sarah Harding. Also surviving him are his brother Bill (Victoria) Baker, along with his brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews, and numerous friends he called family.
John grew up in Loudendale and served in the Army during the Korean War, which instilled in him a deep love for his country, the American flag, the principles of freedom and patriotism and of course, President Trump. It is only fitting that he was born on Flag Day. He married the love of his life in 1960, and they moved to California that same year. He spent 20 years working at Smith Tool and then opened and operated his own fencing and roofing company until his retirement in 1999, when he moved back to his roots and settled in Sissonville.
Throughout his lifetime, John was an avid supporter of the West Virginia University Mountaineers. He loved watching WVU sports, especially football and basketball games, and was known to have a fierce loyalty to his favorite team. In addition to sports, John enjoyed making trips to the horse racetrack, Big Bear California, and Las Vegas, as well as RVing, hunting, and watching his grandchildren's baseball, basketball, and softball games. He was their biggest fan. John also loved watching Fox News, Western movies, and any college or professional football or basketball games he could find on TV. On the outside, he was rough and tough, but on the inside, he had a kind soul and was loved by everyone he knew. He was always willing to lend a hand and help out wherever and whenever he was needed.
Please join us for John's celebration of life on Saturday, March 11, at 12 p.m. at Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville, with Rev. David Taylor, officiating. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Kanawha Two Mile Gospel Tabernacle, 3190 Edens Fork Road, Charleston 25312.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.longfisherfuneralhome.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.