John Harrison

JOHN ALEXANDER HARRISON 96, of St. Albans passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 4, 2021.
He was born September 19, 1924 in Raymond City to the late Samuel and Edith Harrison. He was also preceded in death by his wife Mildred Irene Harrison; daughter Dottie Helen Harrison; sisters, Thelma Davis and Liddy Bragg; brothers Wilmer Harrison and Calvin Harrison; and great-great grandson, Blake Alexander Burdette.
John was a proud US Army Veteran who served in Italy, earning a Purple Heart. He was a mechanic at various dealerships around the area, ending up retiring at Courts Motors in Hurricane.
He is survived by his son, John A. Harrison Jr. of St. Albans; 4 grandchildren, James David Wilson of Jeffersonville, IN, Tammy Renee Burdette of Hurricane, Elisha Matthew Stewart of Henryville IN and Michelle A. Cutlip of Hurricane; brother, William Harrison of Poca; 9 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.
There will be a private graveside service honoring John's life. He will be buried in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
You may visit John's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Harrison family.