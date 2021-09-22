"A man, he ain't nothing but a man, Before I'd let that steam drill beat me down, Oh, I'd die with the hammer in my hand."
On Thursday, September 16, 2021, devoted Son, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend, JOHN HENRY RAMSEY, 68, of Walnut Fork and formerly Dixie, WV, passed in the comfort of his own home with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Dixie on July 21, 1953, the son of Mary "Faye" Johnson Ramsey and the late Sebert William Ramsey.
In January, 1993, he met Donna Jean Mullins Harper. The moment he set eyes on her, he knew she was the one and on February 18 of that year he married the love of his life and his best friend. For the last 28 years, they shared all the joys of marriage and Donna will miss her "boyfriend" immensely.
Forever remembering John's strong willed and honest nature is his mother, Faye Ramsey of Dixie; wife, Donna Ramsey of Walnut Fork; two sons: John Ramsey and wife, Christy, of Paintsville, KY and Alan Ramsey and wife, Teresa, of Laurel Fork; two stepsons whom he loved as his own: Michael Harper and wife, Tasha, of Weston, and Thomas Harper and wife, Pam, of Bentree; thirteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters: Barbara Workman and husband, Roy, of Rock Camp, Evalena Roop of Mt. Carbon, Linda McComas and husband, Austin, of Hico, and Mary Nichols and husband, Todd, of Rock Camp; several nieces, nephews, and friends; and beloved K-9 companion, Macky.
John worked for over 24 years in the Coal Industry as a rock truck driver at Princess Beverly in Cabin Creek and Hobet Mine in Logan County. He was a member of United Mine Workers of America. After John retired in 1999, he and Donna decided to make a change and moved to Lewis County. If you think they moved for a slower pace, then you didn't know John Ramsey very well. He spent his years of retirement building everything from smokers to deer blinds, cutting timber for boards, helping Donna canning the fruit and vegetables they harvested from the trees they grew from saplings and annual gardens, and trading for anything that he thought he might be able to fix and retrade for his next project. If it was hunting season, you could be sure to find John up in the woods looking for the perfect buck. Above everything was his family. At the end of the day, he would be in his chair with his loyal Macky by his side waiting to see which of the boys were going to call first that evening. John was everyone's Popall and no child left the house without getting candy that he had stashed away in his chair. He was one-of-a-kind and will be missed all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Graveside Service will begin Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2 p.m., in the Ramsey Cemetery in Dixie, WV with Reverend Justin Matheny officiating.
