JOHN HENRY SHDEED, 77, of Charleston, WV, passed away at home with his family during his most favorite time of the year on December 18, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer's' Disease.

He was born on January 7, 1945, in Montgomery, WV, to Henry Faris and Kamille Mettry Shdeed. He grew up in Cedar Grove, WV, or as he lovingly called it, "Cedar City". After his father's passing, he was raised by his mother and Aunt Edna, who instilled in John, or Johnny as he was known to his family and friends, a strong sense of family and community. He helped his mother in their family store, Shdeed Mercantile, and local Red Cross chapter, and his uncle at Cedar Grove Furniture. Even at a young age, Johnny was a proud and active member of his community; he participated in his local 4H Club, Boy Scout Troop, and Jr Red Cross. Johnny was a lover of all animals, raising billy goats, dogs, Shetland ponies, and horses; his Arabian horses were Blue-Ribbon winners at show.

