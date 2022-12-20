JOHN HENRY SHDEED, 77, of Charleston, WV, passed away at home with his family during his most favorite time of the year on December 18, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer's' Disease.
He was born on January 7, 1945, in Montgomery, WV, to Henry Faris and Kamille Mettry Shdeed. He grew up in Cedar Grove, WV, or as he lovingly called it, "Cedar City". After his father's passing, he was raised by his mother and Aunt Edna, who instilled in John, or Johnny as he was known to his family and friends, a strong sense of family and community. He helped his mother in their family store, Shdeed Mercantile, and local Red Cross chapter, and his uncle at Cedar Grove Furniture. Even at a young age, Johnny was a proud and active member of his community; he participated in his local 4H Club, Boy Scout Troop, and Jr Red Cross. Johnny was a lover of all animals, raising billy goats, dogs, Shetland ponies, and horses; his Arabian horses were Blue-Ribbon winners at show.
Johnny graduated from Cedar Grove High School, then became a proud Thundering Herd alum at Marshall University with a Bachelor of Science in Education with concentration in History.
After college, Johnny worked at the Kanawha County Health Department, but that was not his true calling. Drawing from his love of Christmas and holiday decor, he established Malden Floral in 1972, where he was known for his Christmas Open Houses, and served as the Postmaster of Malden.
Johnny continued his community involvement throughout his entire life. Three times a year he would place complimentary flowers at 46 churches, was a strong supporter of band boosters, community little league teams, volunteered as Santa Claus at Cedar Grove Elementary, prepared Thanksgiving Dinner for Ronald McDonald House, and performed floral demonstrations at local schools and women's clubs. Johnny was honored in being chosen to decorate the WV Governor's Mansion and Union Carbide at Christmas, and the Governor's Inaugural Ball.
Johnny was a strong, faithful member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral, where he served on the Parish Council with terms as President and Treasurer, the Order of St. Ignatius as President, and as an amazing Teen SOYO advisor guiding his teens to Midwest Teen SOYO Chapter of the Year. It was at St. George that he met the love of his life, Diana, whom he frightened by asking her to marry him on their first date. On one of those dates, John took Diana to view the window display at Malden Floral, which he called the "Gimbels of Charleston"; many over the years would look forward to his stunning window displays especially at Christmas. John and Diana were married on August 20, 1983, and welcomed a sweet little girl, Meredith, on May 2, 1985, who was Johnny's pride and joy and best friend.
After a 14-month wait at Cleveland Clinic, on March 13, 2011, Johnny received the gift of a heart transplant, enabling him to spend over 11 more years with his family and friends. Even in death, Johnny gave back through the gift of tissue donation which will aid in Alzheimer's Disease research. After his transplant, he retired and was a substitute teacher in Kanawha County, worked part time at several local florists, and participated in Arts and Crafts shows with his floral designs.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Kamille Mettry Shdeed; aunt, Edna Shdeed; infant brother, Robert; sister, Edna Kay Hart; brother-in-law, Ken Hart; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
John is survived by his wife, Diana Cassis Shdeed and daughter, Meredith Shdeed, of Charleston, WV; nieces and nephews, Donald (Tammy) Hart, of Norcross, GA; Rebecca (Mark) Clarkson, of Ceredo, WV; Ronald (Martina) Hart, of Teays Valley, WV; Danielle Cassis, Daniel Cassis, of Miami, FL; Lauren (Drew) Jacques, of Manassas, VA; Lee (Sheena) Cassis, of Charleston, WV; Lisa (John) Haddy, of Miami, FL; and many great- and great-great nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
The family would like to thank Shannen Wright, Shanika Collins, Gabriel Baker, Jo Johnson, Ginnie Baker, Latashia and Latasshia Davenport, for lovingly caring for John these last few months; also, Hospice Care of Charleston, especially Diana, Chera, Beth, Kayla, Abby, Chris, Edie, Ginny, Connie, Danielle, and so many others. All of you were a blessing to our family.
Donations may be made to St. George Foundation, Kanawha Valley Senior Services, or Hospice Care of Charleston.
Funeral Services will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 190 Court Street, Charleston officiated by Rev. Father Joseph Hazar and Very Rev. Father Olof Scott. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
A Visitation with Family and Friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday December 20, with Trisagion Prayers beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home in Malden and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the Cathedral.