JOHN I. LAWSON, JR. passed away on October 29, 2020, at the age of 84. He was born in Charleston, WV and graduated from Garnett High School in 1954. After graduating he joined the United States Army. After his discharge from the Army, he made his home in New York where he was employed by American Airlines, he later transferred to Dallas, Texas.
John had a special love for coaching boxing and was affectionately known as Coach. He made a huge impact on the lives of many in his community and solidified his legacy in the world of boxing.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Margaret Lawson, and stepmother Virginia Lawson.
He is lovingly remembered by his sister Peggy Lawson Austin, his wife Cheryl Lawson and children John Lawson III, David Planas, Rokia Lawson, Zamari Lawson, Jamaal Lawson, Safiya Tobias, Naima Lawson and late son Ricky Planas. He also leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Spring Hill Cemetery at 1 p.m., Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.