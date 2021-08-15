John (J.L.) Campbell Jr

Mayor of Sutton, WV
Newly arrived to Braxton County, John and Merleen Campbell, took a family trip to Ohio where they were blessed with the early, surprise delivery of JOHN CAMPBELL, JR. (J.L.), on August 12, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio. Born a Buckeye, he nonetheless remained a devoted Mountaineer all his life. No matter where J.L. traveled or lived, WV was his home. The mighty Elk flowed in his veins and from his youth he loved to fish or canoe its streams, hunt in the WV mountains, pick bluegrass music (left handed, Jimi Hendrix-style), and eventually settle down and marry the love of his life.
From an early age he had a great sense of humor and a knack for creating fun. He was a member of the 1st Cub Scouts in Braxton County - there wasn't a group, so his Mom started one and was the Den Mother. He was in the 1st class at Braxton County High School, attended Greenbrier Military Academy (now the WV School of Osteopathic Medicine), and graduated from Fork Union Military Academy (FUMA) in Staunton, VA in 1974. Upon graduation he loaded up his new Fiat X19, and headed to Fairmont State College (now University), in Fairmont, WV, where he studied business.
J.L.'s adventures brought him many accomplishments. In his lifetime he worked for the WV Corp of Engineers, WV Legislature, Snowshoe Resort, WV DOH, Allied Chemical, Florida Family Services, LLC, Verbatim Ink, Days Inn & Hotel, and PrimeStar. In his life, he was a member of the Young Dems, Tau Kappa Epsilon, FUMA Alumni and Musky International. He was mayor of Sutton, WV for 11 years, during which time he served as Chairman of the Braxton County Solid Waste Association, was a member of SCWV 63 Musky Inc., and HEADWATERS - West Virginia Rivers Coalition, to name a few.
Through it all his most valued adventure was husband to Jan. Their relationship was the 'big door prize' to quote their song In Spite of Ourselves. Jan, and family, were by his side when he transitioned to spirit on Friday, July 30, 2021, after complications from a successful double lung transplant. He was the son of the late John L. Campbell, Sr., and Merleen Bell Campbell of Sutton, Braxton County. He was preceded in death by his sister, April Dawn, and his father, John L. Campbell, Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Janette M. Campbell, along with three children; Courtney and her husband, Drew Crouch, of Missouri City, TX, Madison Campbell and Phillip Dennison, of Sutton, WV; and his dear mother, Merleen Bell Campbell, of Sutton, WV; and his sister, Caitlin Ren e Campbell, of Santa Monica, CA; two grandchildren; Kai Campbell Crouch and Mac Campbell Crouch, of Missouri City, TX.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Sanchez and all the staff at UPMC in Pittsburgh, as well as the staff at Acuity Specialty Hospital/MonGeneral in Morgantown.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Landmark Studio for the Arts, Main Street, Sutton, WV. More information to be announced.
In lieu flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Braxton County Animal Shelter, Sutton, WV 26601.