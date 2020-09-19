Dr. JOHN "JACK" MILLER, age 95, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020. A service will be held at Noon, Monday, September 21, at Snodgrass Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. A graveside service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 22, at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
