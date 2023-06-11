JOHN JAMES, a loving father, devoted husband, respected Navy veteran, and well-regarded member of the community, passed away on June 3, 2023. He was 77.
John's departure leaves a void in the lives of those who knew him, but his memory will forever be cherished.
Born on February 2, 1946, in Charleston, John was the son of George and Eloise James. John served his country honorably as a member of the Navy, dedicating 12 years in the Submarine service to defend the values he held dear.
Following his military career, John found fulfillment in various professional pursuits. His work ethic, expertise, and innovative ideas earned him the admiration and respect of colleagues and clients in the automotive manufacturing industry. He was known for his meticulous attention to detail and his ability to find creative solutions to complex challenges.
John will be remembered for his kindness, his integrity, his warm and infectious smile and his endless Grateful Dead catalog. His genuine compassion touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. He approached every interaction with empathy, making people feel seen, heard, and valued. In recent years, he was happiest enjoying his daily cup of coffee at Café Appalachia, helping around the garden and catching up with folks from the past.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie, and his older brother Tom.
John James is survived by his son Jeremy, daughter-in-law Lori, grandchildren Ella and Cade, and his sister Vona. He also leaves behind a host of relatives, including his nephew Greg, nieces Kim and Kelly whom he grew closer to in his last years of life, as well as friends, and colleagues who will forever hold his memory dear.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Pollen8 (Pollen8wv.org) in John's honor.