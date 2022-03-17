John (JB) Lackey JOHN (JB) LACKEY of Victor was born on December 5, 1921, and passed away on March 15, 2022. He celebrated his 100th birthday in December, surrounded by loved ones. JB was a proud West Virginia Coal Miner and proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. JB loved to hunt, fish, and cheer on the WV Mountaineer Men's Basketball team. His favorite pastime was sitting on his front porch while enjoying the beauty around him. JB is preceded in death by his loving wife, Emma Lou, and all three of their children: Lida Ann Scott, John "Tommy" Lackey, Sherry Persinger, and one grandchild, Jennifer Lackey. He is survived by the following grand and great grandchildren: Kim Lackey (Austin and Cody Honaker), grandson Jay & Christina Persinger (wife) (Cy, Bo, and Jayleigh Persinger), grandson John Lackey (Cecilee and Mason Lackey), granddaughters Lisa Persinger & Dorian Knight (Madilynn and Bella Thomas), grandson Joshua Scott and Chris Gosses, great grandchildren Emma and Evan Garrettson, and special daughter in-law, Laura "Cookie" Lackey Milam. Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, March 18th at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, WV 25039 with Pastor John Stiles of Sunday Road Baptist Church officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Glasgow. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Lackey family.