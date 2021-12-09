JOHN "JOHNNY" "PAPA" BOOTH as known by his friends and family went home to be with the Lord on December 4th, 2021 after a long illness. He was a graduate of Poca High School. He was employed by Kanawha Manufacturing Co. in Charleston and Center Line Service in Nitro. John served his country proudly in the United States Navy where he was honorably discharged in 1958 at a class of Seaman. He talked often about serving as a Plank Holder aboard the USS Ranger CVA 61.
Born July 3, 1936 in Bancroft, WV he was the son of the late John and Beulah Booth. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Casto of Bancroft; brother, Richard "Dicky" Booth of Bancroft and sister, Ruth Arthur of Poca.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Mona Faye; sons; John F. (Lisa) of Buffalo; Matthew (Melissa) of Bancroft; grandchildren; Tyler (Sarah) of Buffalo, Justin (Hannah) of Morgantown, Stephen (Megan) of Morgantown, Mariah of Hometown, Zachary of Bancroft; sister, Betty Phillips of Bancroft and a great granddaughter due to bless this world in April 22'.
The family would like to thank Genesis Putnam Center and Hospice Care of WV for the care and comfort they provided.
A private family service will be held at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made in John's name to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.