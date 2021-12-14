JOHN "JOHNNY" WISEMAN, 70, of St Albans, passed away on December 11, 2021. Johnny was a retired Diesel mechanic and a member of the Teamsters Union. On the weekends he enjoyed playing bass guitar and had recently played with the Esquires. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, making his own music, and spending time at home.
Johnny was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Wiseman and his sister Connie Bowles.
Johnny is survived by his daughters, Christina Wiseman Shamblen and Catherine Wiseman (Brian) and his son, John Michael Wiseman (Jordan). His Grandchildren, Ian Shamblen (Sydney), Logan Wiseman, Whitney Shamblen, Jett Wiseman, Ashley Lovejoy (Mike), and Jessica Shamblen (David), and his great grandchildren, Gabriella and Liam Shamblen; plus two nephews, several cousins, and many friends that were considered family.
A memorial service to honor Johnny's life will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday December 15, at Snodgrass Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. We respectfully ask that masks be worn while inside the funeral home do to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Memories of Johnny may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.