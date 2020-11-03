JOHN JOSEPH DROPPLEMAN, 98, of Fayetteville passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence.
He was born March 18, 1922 in St. Clair, WV and was the oldest son of the late Henry and Emma Mayberry Droppleman.
He was a United States World War II Army Veteran, retired from Alloy as a sheet metal mechanic where he was head of maintenance at Hawk Nest Power Plant. He was a faithful member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Oak Hill.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Wanda Joan Boyan Droppleman; and his many brothers and sisters.
He is survived his daughter, Joan Droppleman Skaggs; and son, John Joseph Droppleman, Jr.; grandson, John Donald Skaggs, M.D.; great grandchildren, Molly and Dylan Skaggs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 there will only be a private family graveside service officiated by Father Toney with burial being at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill, WV. Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.