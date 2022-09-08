JOHN JOSEPH "JOE" LARCH, SR., 64, of Walton, died Monday, September 5, 2022, in the CAMC-Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was born October 6, 1957 at Charleston, the son of the late Perry French and Helen Louise Jarvis Larch.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Young; and brother, Walter Perry Larch.
Survivors include his wife, Hazel Casdorph Larch of Walton; daughter and son-in-law, Beth Ann and Robbie Young of Walton; sons, Rodney Larch, John Joseph Larch, Jr., and Randy Larch; grandsons, Landon Eugene Young and James Derick Lowe; great grandson, Hunter James Lowe; sisters, Liz Roop of Sissonville and Sherry Francis of Dunbar; brother-in-law, Mike Young; half-brother, Binky; many nieces and nephews.
Joe was a retired employee of Kanawha Brick and Block Company, Nitro. His pastimes included vegetable gardening and spending time with Landon in the garage tinkering with lawn mower engines.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 10 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Walton with Jonathan Harper officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
The visitation will be at the church two hours before the funeral.
John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.