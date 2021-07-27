JOHN JOSEPH MAHER died on July 14, 2021 after a long illness, beside his beloved wife of 68 years, Evelyn.
John was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 1, 1931 to Joseph and Catherine Maher (nee Grincel) who emigrated from Ireland and met in New York. He was the youngest of five boys, brother to Mike, Jim, Ed and Tom.
He met Evelyn (nee Voit) while they were in high school, they fell in love and attended St. John's University. John enlisted in the Navy in 1953 and they married on Sept 27, 1953 in Millington, Tennessee
They raised five children, John, Lynne, Bill, Heidi and Julie in Kingsville, Texas, Bay Ridge and then Valley Stream, where they made their home for the last sixty years.
John was a generous and expert volunteer in the community. He was coach of champion youth baseball teams, and did parish and community work through Holy Name of Mary Church and The Knights of Columbus.
John found his long-term career in the engineering department at Charles Pfizer Inc., where he rose from draftsman to project and construction management. He retired in 1995 after 36 years, and worked part-time as he phased into full retirement over the next decade.
In retirement John developed two new passions: development of "Maher Estates", his beach house at Breezy Point and assisting the needy through his volunteerism with the St. Vincent DePaul Society. In his "spare time" he steadfastly attended the Breezy Point softball games on the weekend, and was a much beloved presence at the third base fence. He played a great deal of golf, and rode his bicycle well into his eighties.
He was beloved grandfather to eleven grandchildren: Ian, Kate, Cyrus, Emily, Jenna, Eamonn, John, Michael, Rowan, Sophie and Stephen and great-grandfather to two great grand daughters, Helen and Evie. The loving connection he had with each of them was exceptional, and they miss him terribly.
John raised five very different children, and was able to love and nurture them individually. His guidance and love were an incredible gift and John and Evelyn's example was a template for all of us. We will miss his loving spirit, his love of life, his joy in simple pleasures, his vigor, his determination and especially his courage. We will have to take the immense love we have for him and spread it around as we are challenged to live up to his example as we adapt to life without him.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Bhoomi, his staff and the staff of St. Francis Hospital and the volunteer drivers from St. Vincent DePaul for the devoted, compassionate and loving care they lavished on John. They also wish to thank their generous and caring neighbors in Breezy Point and Valley Stream for all their assistance. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in John's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society (https://ssvpusa.org/donate/).
A celebration of his life will be held in October around the occasion of his 90th birthday.