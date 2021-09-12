Thank you for Reading.

John Joseph Payne
On September 04, 2021, JOHN JOSEPH PAYNE passed away at home in Cocoa, Florida.

He is survived by Joey Lane (son), Frank Payne (brother), Lana Andrean (sister), Judy Arturi (life long companion), and cousins, including Carla Cecil, nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Payne Principe, and father, John F. Payne.

John's career was traveling and exploring the United States in a semi truck. He loved his rolling office.

John loved Harley's, Nascar and life itself. John was always the life of the party.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

