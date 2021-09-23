JOHN KEITH KERNS, 83 of Ripley, passed away September 20, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital following a long illness.
Keith was born February 26, 1938 at Gay, WV, a son of the late Hobert and Anita Parrish Kerns (Evans). He served in the United States Army and was stationed I Germany. He retired from Century Aluminum with over 30 years of service. Keith was a humble and kind man who enjoyed seeing people laugh.
He loved spending time with his family, being outdoors, hunting and spending time at his cabin. He enjoyed going on Four Wheeler Rides with friends and exploring many country roads and trails. Keith was known as a hard worker who enjoyed helping neighbors and lending a helping hand whenever he could.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patsy McNew Kerns; daughter, Kara Kerns; son Kevin Kerns; brothers and sisters, Jack (Sharon) Kerns, Dorma (Howard) Skinner, Linda Jones and Kathy (Cary) Owens; sister-in-law Shirley Kerns; brother-in-law Dave Wilson and many nieces and nephews. Keith is also survived by his best fur buddy, Kirby and his new fur pal, Mollie.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother Darrell Kerns, sister, Debbie Wilson, brother-in-law John Jones and three infant siblings, Frederick, Donald and Betty Lou Kerns.
In honoring his wishes, a private graveside service will be held at a later time in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley. Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, is serving the family.