John Kennedy Bailey Sep 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHN KENNEDY BAILEY, age 53 of Charleston, passed away Thursday September 16, 2021in a tragic accident. A full obituary will be forthcoming to include service details.Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bailey Obituary Funeral Home Charleston Pass Away Detail Accident Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank John Eric Albrecht Miranda Rae Scheer Blank Deborah "Debby" Gresham Wendy Nicole (Bird) Browning Bethanna Marie Hutson Blank Jerry Wayne Cowan Larry Allen Gothard Benjamin Hensley Roger Gale George R. Stringer Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: Sept. 18, 2021 Daily Mail WV Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy