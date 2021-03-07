John Kenneth Elwood

JOHN KENNETH "JACK" ELWOOD, 98, died on February 15, 2021 surrounded by his family at Foxwood, his farm in Ellison, West Virginia. He was born on December 6, 1922 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Ruth Eugenie Johnson and John James Elwood.
Jack was raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio and attended Miami University prior to his enlistment in the U.S. Army in 1943. He served our country during World War II as a high-speed radio transmitter in the Pacific Theater. After the War he earned an MBA from The University of Chicago and a law degree from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.
In 1962 Jack married Betty Lou Ellison and settled in Madison, Ohio where they lived until 1986. His career in mortgage banking and real estate lending in Cleveland spanned 40 years and included time with T.W. Grogan Company, BancOhio and National City Corporation.
During his retirement, Jack and Betty established and operated the Foxwood Bed and Breakfast Inn in Ellison, WV. He remained an avid reader throughout his life and a dedicated academic. Admired for his articulate communication, Jack was a master of language and could easily recall the dictionary definitions of words. His children fondly remember the years of challenging his vocabulary and Dad never failing to provide a proper definition and example sentence. Jack valued education above all other pursuits and sought it in advanced degrees and throughout his life in books of history, philosophy, language and mathematics from the local library.
He will be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit and enormous intellect, and he will be forever missed by his wife, Betty, and their six children: Deborah Grace Elliott-Smith (Richard) of Macon, GA, Dr. Stephen Leigh DiBlasi of Charleston, WV, John Kevin Elwood of Ellison, WV, Ruth Elwood Whitner (John) of Jacksonville, FL, Laura Elwood Dinert (James) of Pittsburgh, PA, and Dr. Nancy Sue Elwood (Don Herdman) of Buffalo, WV, six grandchildren: Roy Morgan Elliott, John Elwood Dinert, Katherine Anne Elizabeth Dinert, George Crabtree Whitner II, Emma Reade Whitner, Lilly Finlayson Whitner, and three great-grandchildren: Blake Morgan Elliott, Amelia Grace Elliott, and Roman James Dinert.
The family is grateful for the care of the doctors and nurses at Charleston Area Medical Center, the VA Hospital of Beckley, and Hospice Care of West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the Hospice Care Network (1-800-405-6731) or The Cleveland Public Library Foundation (325 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44114).
Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home Shady Spring Chapel, 729 Flat Top Road, Shady Spring, WV.