JOHN KIRK, 62, of Ashford, died July 2, 2020. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Holstein Cemetery, Dartmont. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Funerals for Sunday, July 5, 2020
Canterbury, Kimberly - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Green, Della - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.
Miller, Brinley - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Rogers, Robert - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Starkey, Roger - 2 p.m., Clover Cemetery, Clover.