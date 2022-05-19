JOHN KOGOY, JR., born July 29, 1934, passed away on March 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Kogoy and Josephine Rugel Kogoy, brother Robert Joseph Kogoy, brother Ludwick Andrew Kogoy, parents by marriage, Hazen Martin and Gladys McClure Martin and brother by marriage George M. Zain.
John is survived by his loving family, wife Nancy Martin Kogoy, daughter Sarah Anna Casey and son by marriage Shawn E. Casey, daughter Nancy Beth Kogoy and partner Janet James, son Dr. John Martin Kogoy and daughter by marriage Heather Kogoy.
His cherished grandchildren are Shawn Michael Casey, Dr. Erin McClure Casey, Emma Shannon Casey and Ronan Reed Kogoy.
Also surviving are special sisters by marriage, Marianne Kogoy and Carolyn Martin Zain,other family members, including his beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and his many friends.
John had a strong faith and was a lifetime member of the Catholic Church. After graduating Charleston Catholic High School, Class of 1952, he completed a Carpenter Apprenticeship with the Department of Labor. John served in the United States Army. He was employed by E. L. Harris & Son and John Wiseman Company as a construction job supervisor. After 50 years of service, he was awarded Lifetime Membership in the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. John was a dedicated volunteer in the Kanawha Valley , wiring schools for internet, building handicap ramps and building houses with the Habitat for Humanity Tuesday crew. He was especially proud to serve as an Assistant Doorkeeper at the West Virginia House of Delegates from 2015 - 2019.
A gentle and humble man, loved by all, he will be missed. However, his love, kind deeds and sweet spirit will always remain. His final act of giving was donating his body to the Human Gift Registry at Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall University.
A Memorial Mass with Father Chapin Engler presiding will be Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m., Christ the King Church, 1504 Grosscup Avenue, Dunbar, followed by a gathering to celebrate John's life.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation, please send to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard W. Charleston 25387.