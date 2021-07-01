JOHN L. BERRY, 91, of Heaters, WV, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at home with his loving family by his side. John was born December 24, 1929 in Sutton, WV, the son of the late Jesse and Gladys Berry Baker. On January 7, 1951, John married Treva J. White - sharing 66 years together before Treva preceded him in death on July 7, 2017.
Working as a master mechanic for many years, John had a great mechanical mind and was affiliated with Local Union 132 Operating Engineering, earning his 60-year membership recognition.
John was a tinkerer-there was nothing he couldn't fix or build. He spent many hours at his desk maintaining accurate records and working on his family's extensive genealogy. John enjoyed riding his John Deere and driving the country roads in his truck, as well as hunting and spending time at the camp he built in Gilmer County. In the winter, John could be found in his basement cracking Hickory nuts from the Gilmer County Farm.
While John loved the country, he also loved traveling and spending time with his family. He often took his family to Texas to visit his sister and traveled with his wife to visit his son Robert in Maine. John also treated his family to a week-long trip to Holden Beach in 1991, a chance for his grandchildren to play together in the sand. Each Christmas Eve the Berry family would gather at his son Stephen's house to exchange gifts and celebrate his birthday. Attending the annual White Family Reunion at the White Farm in Crooked Fork was a highlight each year, and an opportunity for John to catch up with family members near and far.
John is survived by his four children, Stephen L. Berry and wife Karen of Fairmont, WV; Mary Ann Wilmoth and husband Mark of Maiden, NC; Robert R. Berry and wife Debbie of Randolph, ME; and John D. Berry and wife Jennifer of Sutton, WV. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Shawn Berry, Kevan Berry Nipper (Jason), Rebecca Berry (Dean Spencer), Erica Berry (Kyle Gahm), Jesse Berry, Cassie Berry Robbins, and Melissa Hoover Maybush; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to his wife, Treva, John is preceded in death by his sisters Mary Alice Schweinsberg (Irwin) and Susan Berry, and his stepfather Dr. Clyde R. Baker.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the caregivers and hospice workers who treated John with kindness and respect, with special thanks to Melony Marks, Cathy Salisbury, Tammy Williston and Kelly Haggerty.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in John's name to West Virginia Caring: Mike and Ike's Plaza, PO Box 233, Burnsville, WV 26335.
Visiting hours will be held at the Greene-Robertson Funeral Home in Sutton, WV, on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 11 - 1 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m.
Greene-Robertson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Berry family. Online condolences may be sent to: greene-robertsonfuneralhome.com