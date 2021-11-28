Former WV State Treasurer, JOHN L. "LARRIE" BAILEY, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, in Charleston, WV. Larrie was born on March 2, 1934, in Weston, WV, the son of the late John Washington Bailey and Carrie Elizabeth (Given).
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce Kennedy Bailey, son, David Bailey (Hollie Hubbert) and daughter, Anne Bailey McCabe (Bill); six grandchildren, Jack, Brooks and Lisette Bailey; Thomas Bailey and Patrick and Catie McCabe. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, John Kennedy Bailey (Holly).
Living a life dedicated to public service, Bailey earned the honor of Eagle Scout in his teen years and was selected to attend Mountaineer Boys State. He attended college at the University of South Carolina on a Naval ROTC scholarship, earning a Bachelor's of Arts degree in 1955 and earned a Masters degree from West Virginia University. He was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity. He served three years on active duty and went on to earn the rank of Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy. Bailey served as the national Vice-President for the Navy of the Reserve Officers' Association and earned the Armed Forces Reserve Medal and the WV Meritorious Service Medal for his service with the National Guard. He retired as the commanding officer of the Naval Reserve unit in Fairmont in July 1980.
Bailey was first elected to the WV House of Delegates as a representative from Lewis County in 1960. In 1964, he was the Democratic Nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives for WV's First Congressional District. He was first elected Treasurer in 1976 and would be elected again in 1980, 1990 and 1992. While serving as the Treasurer, he was also elected as President of the National Association of State Treasurers.
In addition to his many years in public service, Larrie held various other positions -- working as a high school teacher in Lost Creek, WV, teaching classes at Fairmont State College, a registered broker for several financial services companies including his own, to name a few.
Larrie belonged to many local organizations throughout his life. He had a passion for history and was a member of the Marion County Historical Society, Friends of Highgate and the Pricketts Fort Memorial Foundation.
He enjoyed seeing friends though Rotary club and at the County Club Health Spa. Larrie was an avid WVU sports fan and could be found enjoying a Yann's hot dog on an almost daily basis.
Friends may call at the Ross Funeral Home 801 Fairmont Avenue Fairmont on Tuesday from Noon till 3 p.m., and 5 - 7 p.m., Funeral services will be held on Wednesday December 1, 2021 at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with Fr. Joseph Konikattil officiating. Interment will be held Wednesday afternoon at the Given Family Cemetery in Upper Glade, WV.
Military Honors will be conducted at the cemetery.
