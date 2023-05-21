Thank you for Reading.

John L. Toney
JOHN L. TONEY, 92, passed away on May 14, 2023, in Smyrna, TN. He was born on June 30, 1930, to John H. and Frances (Fillinger) Toney in Bloomingrose, WV. After losing his mother at 18 months, he and his younger sister were raised by his father, "Mom" (Clara Stewart), and other family and friends. He was industrious and hard-working from a young age and graduated from Sherman High School in 1949. He was recruited and offered a field position with the FBI in Washington, DC, but he declined the opportunity because he did not want to leave his father and his West Virginia roots. Then, the Korean War started, and he joined the United States Air Force.

He served in the 84th Bombardment Squadron, stationed abroad at Sculthorpe RAF Station in England. As a Staff Sergeant and crew chief, "his plane" was the North American Aviation B45 Tornado, #087. While stationed in Europe, he enjoyed visiting England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Norway, France, Portugal, and Italy. In addition, he was present at the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

