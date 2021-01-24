JOHN LAVENDER JR. age 84 of Chelyan died January 20, 2021. He was born April 27, 1936 at Winifrede and was the son of the late John and Lula Mae Lavender Sr.
He was retired from Kroger Company at Marmet and a longtime member of Trout Unlimited. He was a member of the Food Store Employees Union and He was a graduate of East Bank High School and an Engineering graduate of West Virginia Institute of Technology in Montgomery.
Surviving is his most cherished and loving family, daughter Tammy Sue Lavender (Keith Jones) of Chelyan; grandchildren Keith Jones Jr., Sara Black (Bear) and Kristin Jones; Great Grandchildren Madeline, Joshua, Nicholas, Coraline and Cameron and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m., on Tuesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. James Baldwin officiating. Private family burial will follow in Marmet Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home and please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com