JOHN LAWRENCE SEACRIST II, 20yrs young, entered his Heavenly home, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, following a short illness.
John is survived by his mother, Deanna Seacrist, brother, Preston McKean(Dallas), maternal grandmother, Delores Stover, aunts Angie Holstein(Joe), Jennifer Anderson(Eric), Ashley Mott(Trebor), cousins, JJ Holstein(Danielle and Marryn), Starr Arthur(Josh), Mercedes Graley, Griffin Graley, Xander Arthur, and Titan Mott, paternal grandmother, Diana Seacrist, best friends, Hunter Hudson, Brian Busby, Billy Grass, Chase Gravely, Dalton Fizer, Marshall King, Marshall Sloan, Brand Anderson and Ian Pritt, his two dogs, Diva and Nala that he loved dearly, and a host of other cousins and friends that are too many to list.
He was preceded in death by his best friend and Dad, John Seacrist I, maternal great grandmother, Geraldine Graley, maternal grandfather, Daniel Stover, paternal grandfather, Donald Seacrist, and paternal great grandmother, Wanda Igo Duncan(Jack), paternal great grandfather, Lawrence Igo, paternal great grandparents, John and Margie Seacrist.
John loved his family and his friends. He was an avid gamer and loved his late-night gaming with his friends. They also enjoyed going out for wings, pizza, and Mexican. They would have board game nights that would last for hours. This is what his passion was, time with his friends and family. He loved the flea market. He was always on the search for the holy grail of comic books or a vintage Star Wars collectable. Star Wars was his other passion or obsession; however you want to put it. He loved everything Star Wars. He and his friends went to all the movies. They even watched the episodes on tv over facetime together. He has amassed a large comic book collection and Star Wars collection. Those were his pride and joys. He had a passion for cooking. We would sit and binge watch Master Chef together so he could get ideas on things to cook. He made a mean steak!!! Summertime weekends were spent at Aunt Angie's pool side talking about what ever came up. John was just an old soul like that. He had a lot of knowledge about history and loved to tell you about all of the wars throughout history. He also loved his guns. He knew quite a bit about guns, and he didn't care to tell you about it either. John had a big heart and loved to help with others. He was loved by many and will be missed by many. He touched a lot of people's lives in the 20 short years he was on this earth. Rest easy now my Son your fight is over. It is time to catch up with your Dad now. I hope you two are eating hot wings and fishing in heaven right now. I love you to the moon and back. ---love Mom
Service will be 3 p.m., Monday, February 7, 2022, at Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV with Pastor Mike Graley officiating. Burial will follow at Gillispie Cemetery, Emmons, WV. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In honor of John's favorite movie franchise, please wear your favorite Star Wars shirt.
